Residential properties for sale in Pyhtaa, Finland

2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 679 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,319
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms with Needs Repair in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms with Needs Repair
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$139,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Pyhtaa, Finland

