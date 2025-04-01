Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Pyhaejoki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Pyhaejoki, Finland

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pyhaejoki, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Pyhaejoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$49,591
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Pyhaejoki, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Pyhaejoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$51,141
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes