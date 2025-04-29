Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Puolanka, Finland

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Puolanka, Finland
1 bedroom house
Puolanka, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
A semi-detached house with two 52.5m² apartments for sale on its own plot next to the Paljak…
$85,500
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
