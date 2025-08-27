Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Posio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Posio, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Ahola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Ahola, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Posio is surrounded by stunning landscapes and is a lovely and personal home whose colourful…
$108,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go