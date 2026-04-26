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Cottages for sale in Polvijarvi, Finland

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1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Solansaari, Finland
1 room Cottage
Solansaari, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
The atmospheric log cabin built on the rock of Leppäsaari has been moved to the island origi…
$64,438
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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