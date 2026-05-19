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Houses with garage for sale in Northern Lapland, Finland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Inari, Finland
1 bedroom house
Inari, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 12 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property offers a rare opportunity to enjoy peaceful living in the heart of…
$245,256
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Properties features in Northern Lapland, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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