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Townhouses for sale in Pirkkala, Finland

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Pirkkala, Finland
Townhouse
Pirkkala, Finland
$241,936
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Pirkkala, Finland
Townhouse
Pirkkala, Finland
Spacious family home in the lap of nature in Kurika! As Oy Pirkkala Linnanherr has been comp…
$465,262
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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