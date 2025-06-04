Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Paimio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Paimio, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Neat and modern two-bedroom apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre servic…
$135,457
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kontiolahti, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,848
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$224,683
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
4 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$173,619
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$327,947
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$368,799
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
In a large number of detached houses in 1928, there are two neat top-floor apartments withou…
$101,308
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tervola, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Neat and cozy cottage in Loue, Tervola by the river. The cottage has a living room, kitchen,…
$78,542
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$66,284
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom detached house with private courtyard in Tornio. The house has a living room, a …
$79,680
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Husula, Finland
2 bedroom house
Husula, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,256
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,181
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
