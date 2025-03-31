Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Paelkaene
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Paelkaene, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in good condition, with Fridge, with Stove in Paelkaene, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms in good condition, with Fridge, with Stove
Paelkaene, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$283,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes