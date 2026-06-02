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Townhouses for sale in Palkane, Finland

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Onkkaala, Finland
Townhouse
Onkkaala, Finland
Welcome to visit this spacious and atmospheric terraced house on the quiet Takojanpolu of Pä…
$133,181
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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