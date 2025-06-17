Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Palkane
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Palkane, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Palkane, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Palkane, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale a well-maintained summer house on the shores of Lake Kukkiajärvi. The cottage i…
$85,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go