Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Päijät-Häme
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sorronniemi, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sorronniemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$634,526
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go