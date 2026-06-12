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Houses for sale in Paavola, Finland

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2 properties total found
House in Paavola, Finland
House
Paavola, Finland
$92,339
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Paavola, Finland
Townhouse
Paavola, Finland
A terraced property in geothermal heating, which was completed in 2019, has now gone on sale…
$150,047
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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