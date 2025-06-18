Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulunsalo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Oulunsalo, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$476,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go