Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Nurmon kirkonkyla
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$494,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go