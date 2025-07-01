Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Office 99 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 99 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
$1,406
per month
Office 236 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 236 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
$2,344
per month
Office 177 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 177 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,758
per month
