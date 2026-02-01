Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Ostrobothnia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$764
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go