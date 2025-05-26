Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Nokia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Nokia, Finland

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
3
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Triangle from Nokia! The building company, which is located on its own plot, heats up with g…
$78,452
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
