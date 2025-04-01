Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Naantali
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Naantali, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$285,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes