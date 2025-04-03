Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Masku
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Masku, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Masku, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Masku, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$210,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes