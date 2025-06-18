Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Marttila
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Marttila, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Marttila, Finland
2 bedroom house
Marttila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$401,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go