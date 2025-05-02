Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Loviisa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Loviisa, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
4 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go