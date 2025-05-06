Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Loppi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Loppi, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kormu, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kormu, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go