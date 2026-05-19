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Terraced Apartments for sale in Loimaa sub-region, Finland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Marttila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Marttila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$34,123
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Habita
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