  2. Finland
  3. Lohja
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lohja, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittilae, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittilae, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$539,801
Office 237 m² in Porvoo, Finland
Office 237 m²
Porvoo, Finland
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$722,245
Office 143 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 143 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$86,264
Restaurant 2 411 m² in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant 2 411 m²
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Area 2 411 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$700,899
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$16,175
Office 243 m² in Turun seutukunta, Finland
Office 243 m²
Turun seutukunta, Finland
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$419,225
Office 26 m² in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$115,608
Office 37 m² in Maentsaelae, Finland
Office 37 m²
Maentsaelae, Finland
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$49,077
Office 1 150 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 1 150 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$808,729
Office 15 500 m² in Humppila, Finland
Office 15 500 m²
Humppila, Finland
Area 15 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$433,461
Manufacture 4 721 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 4 721 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 4 721 m²
Floor 1/2
A business/office/production building in Kuopio in a good business location near the city ce…
$3,03M
Office 370 m² in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Office 370 m²
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$377,536
