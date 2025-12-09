Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Liminka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Liminka, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Liminka, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Liminka, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$873
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go