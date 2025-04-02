Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lempaeaelae
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Lempaeaelae, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 252 m² in Lempaeaelae, Finland
Office 252 m²
Lempaeaelae, Finland
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$106,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes