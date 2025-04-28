Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Lapland, Finland

сommercial property
6
offices
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 000 m² in Salla, Finland
Hotel 2 000 m²
Salla, Finland
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to a stunning former agricultural school, fully renovated in the early 2000s and now…
$624,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go