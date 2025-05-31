Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kymenlaakso
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland

Kotka
3
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 95 m² in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Office 95 m²
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$17,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kymenlaakso

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go