Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kuopio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Kuopio, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 24 bedrooms in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Villa 24 bedrooms
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 36
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 12
Area 879 m²
Floor 1/2
A total of five properties with 12 holiday apartments. Built in 2008. Partly on the shore of…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuopio, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go