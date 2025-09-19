Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kuivaniemi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kuivaniemi, Finland

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ii, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ii, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$43,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go