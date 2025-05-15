Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kotka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Kotka, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 223 m² in Petajasuo, Finland
Office 223 m²
Petajasuo, Finland
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$2,141
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go