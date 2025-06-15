Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Korsnas
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Korsnas, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korsnas, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korsnas, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$263,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go