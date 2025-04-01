Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kolari
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kolari, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes