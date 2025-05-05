Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kittila
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Kittila, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,495
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go