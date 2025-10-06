Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kirkkonummi, Finland

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kirkkonummi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
Have you been looking for twos in an elevator house near services- here it is! You can move …
$185,195
2 bedroom apartment in Kirkkonummi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$464,518
3 bedroom apartment in Kirkkonummi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$581,231
