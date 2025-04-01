Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kerava, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Building Plot in Meltaus!This unique property is located near the Ounasjoki River, offering …
$21,635
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,643
Plot of land in Sipoo, Finland
Plot of land
Sipoo, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$364,467
Plot of land in Tornio, Finland
Plot of land
Tornio, Finland
1528m2 plot in a quiet residential area of Puuluoto. The plot has buildings in demolition condition
$21,635
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$127,543
Plot of land in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$282,475
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$136,907
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$1,03M
Plot of land in Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,611
Plot of land in Porvoo, Finland
Plot of land
Porvoo, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$51,965
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$20,488
Plot of land in Salla, Finland
Plot of land
Salla, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$16,175
