Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kerava
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Kerava, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 47 m² in Kerava, Finland
Office 47 m²
Kerava, Finland
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,052
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 174 m² in Kerava, Finland
Office 174 m²
Kerava, Finland
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$236,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go