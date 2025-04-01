Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kerava, Finland

2 BHK
4
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Oulun seutukunta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
$241,234
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
$344,002
4 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Now there would be a magnificent detached house on the south side of Valkeakoski completed i…
$264,925
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$135,221
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Terraced home with 2 bedrooms, livingroom, kitchen, bathroom, sauna and a well-sized and she…
$85,460
1 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$161,409
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 6/6
$522,493
1 bedroom apartment in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for investors or those looking for affordable housing studio apartment in Karhula, Eskol…
$20,013
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house in a good location that requires renovation! Own plot. The apartment has un…
$73,560
3 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
3 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$268,759
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Cosy two-storey end of terrace apartment. Nice sized front yard with covered terrace, from w…
$138,466
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$466,160
