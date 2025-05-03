Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemijarvi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kemijarvi, Finland

cottages
7
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$178,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go