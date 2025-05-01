Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kemi, Finland

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go