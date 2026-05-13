Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Monthly rent of terraced flats and apartments in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$690
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go