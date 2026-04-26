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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kauniainen, Finland

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kauniainen, Finland
1 room apartment
Kauniainen, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$805
per month
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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