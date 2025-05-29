Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kauniainen, Finland

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kauniainen, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kauniainen, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
In a nice location on the border between Kauniainen and Espoo, a duplex apartment building f…
$189,864
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
