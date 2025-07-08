Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kanta-Häme
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kanta-Häme, Finland

2 properties total found
Commercial property 620 m² in Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 620 m²
Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
Area 620 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial property 505 m² in Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 505 m²
Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
Area 505 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
