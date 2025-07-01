Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kaavi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Kaavi, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Kaavi, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kaavi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a home of many possibilities or a leisure place on the shores of Lake Saarijärvi! …
$80,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go