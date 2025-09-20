Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kaarina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kaarina, Finland

4 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning and unique four-bedroom apartment with sea view, executed without compromising on q…
$1,11M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
