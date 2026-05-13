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Lakefront Villas for sale in Joensuu, Finland

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in Reijola, Joensuu, in the peaceful coastal landscape of Pyhäselä, this high-qualit…
$1,10M
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Habita
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