Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Joensuu
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Joensuu, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
1 room Cottage
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for peace, closeness to nature and your own coastline? This charming log cab…
$57,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Joensuu, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go