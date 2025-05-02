Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Jarvenpaa, Finland

2 properties total found
Office 144 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Office 144 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/7
$153,528
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 119 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Office 119 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/7
$111,450
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
